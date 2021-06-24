Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,417,000 after acquiring an additional 477,362 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,107. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

