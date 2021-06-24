Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.71. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. 21,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,250. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $197.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

