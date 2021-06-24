Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.92.

EDR stock opened at 27.15 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

