Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report sales of $643.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.80 million to $806.58 million. First Solar posted sales of $642.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in First Solar by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,672 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 260,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.96. 390,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.61. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

