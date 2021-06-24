Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

