Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Post $1.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.69. 3,303,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,276. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.