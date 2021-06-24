Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.55. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $120.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

