Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.32 Million

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post sales of $280.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.40 million and the lowest is $280.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $186.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $350.08 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,942,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

