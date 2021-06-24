Analysts Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Target Price at €66.25

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €66.54 ($78.28).

1COV has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €1.18 ($1.39) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €54.44 ($64.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a one year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is €56.06.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

