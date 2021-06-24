Analysts Set Expectations for Radian Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radian Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.