Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $65.71. 13,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 816.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55. Vericel has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

