Analysts Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -22.68.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $602,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,834.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,052,251 shares of company stock valued at $89,494,867. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vroom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

