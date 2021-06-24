Analyzing AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AST SpaceMobile and ORBCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A ORBCOMM 1 4 0 0 1.80

ORBCOMM has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential downside of 3.11%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and ORBCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% ORBCOMM -15.26% -8.68% -3.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and ORBCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A ORBCOMM $248.47 million 3.60 -$33.94 million ($0.28) -40.18

ORBCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

ORBCOMM beats AST SpaceMobile on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services to assist in vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers; and resells service using the two-way Inmarsat plc satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. It markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. ORBCOMM Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.