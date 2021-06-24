Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Takes $3.34 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Elastic comprises 3.5% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.45. 10,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.91. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

