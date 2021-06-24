Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,450

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,965.83 ($38.75).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,822 ($36.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,351.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

