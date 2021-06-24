Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 5.4%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 161,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $95,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,218.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $6,918,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Annexon by 70.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

