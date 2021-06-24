ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,187 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $57,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.70. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,670. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.13 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

