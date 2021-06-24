Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $732.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

