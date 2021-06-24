Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $59.30. 1,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
