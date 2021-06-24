Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.83. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 36,274 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

