Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.50 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

