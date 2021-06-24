Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,738 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $107,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 210,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,140. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

