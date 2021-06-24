Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,060. The stock has a market cap of $303.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

