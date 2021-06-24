Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report sales of $10.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.85 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

AQST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

AQST stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,823. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.