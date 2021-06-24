ARAW (ARAW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,138.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $34,287.69 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00054506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00020661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.37 or 0.00597339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00039353 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.