ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.15.

ARCB opened at $57.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

