Arcblock Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $5.91 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00618310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

