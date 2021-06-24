Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490,666 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

