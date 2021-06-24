Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $598,908 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $130,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

