Arion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $34,533.50 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00100740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00163087 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.89 or 1.00070058 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,164,321 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

