ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,086 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $46,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.70. 75,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

