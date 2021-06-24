ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 129.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Peloton Interactive worth $113,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $118.00. 21,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,867,383. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

