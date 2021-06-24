ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of HubSpot worth $74,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $590.01. 757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,223. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $596.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -301.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

