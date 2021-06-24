ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526,864 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Surface Oncology worth $31,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 107,630.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SURF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 1,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.