Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

ARESF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

