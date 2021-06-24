Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

APAM stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.