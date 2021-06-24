Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.57, but opened at $58.31. Asana shares last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 40,052 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.60 per share, with a total value of $9,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,460,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $61,428,200 and have sold 117,744 shares worth $4,912,403. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Asana by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

