ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 207.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ASML by 272.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 900,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,694,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $681.65 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $710.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $661.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

