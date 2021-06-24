Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

