ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

