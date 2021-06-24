AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 159.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718,423 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $139,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.40. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.