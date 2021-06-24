Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $402,000 in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBACU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

