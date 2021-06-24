Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $98,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $2,901,000.

NASDAQ HCIC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

