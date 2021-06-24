Atalaya Capital Management LP Takes $248,000 Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,674,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,017,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,232,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,310,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FOREU stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOREU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.