Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.42. 47,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,407. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

