Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Financial Review

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Atlas alerts:

This table compares Atlas and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.42 billion 2.36 $192.60 million $0.97 14.01 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.28 $517.96 million $4.96 8.98

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 16.04% 10.05% 3.96% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlas and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 33.50%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.88%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Summary

Atlas beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.