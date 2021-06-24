Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.23. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 115,310 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $863.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

