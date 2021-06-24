ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.12

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.12 and last traded at C$34.97, with a volume of 81048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATA. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 49.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.