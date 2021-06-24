Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $162.27. 15,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,792. Avalara has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -216.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

