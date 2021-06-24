Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys New Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

